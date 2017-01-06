Obituaries

Jeffery R. Sebring

Friday, January 6, 2017

Jeffery R. Sebring, 75, of Merrimack passed away on December 30th at home. He was born, raised, and educated in Herkimer New York. After graduating Herkimer High School in 1959, Jeff went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He later earned his bachelors degree in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia. In 1979 he moved to Merrimack NH. He retired from the Mitre Corporation in 2005 after 13 years of service as a Cyber Security Engineer. Jeff also served on the Merrimack NH planning board for the past several years.

In his free time Jeff enjoyed snowmobiling, working out, Indy car races, lending a helping hand to whoever needed it, Friday night get gatherings with friends, traveling mostly to the west coast to help family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Jeffery is survived by his daughter Stacie Sebring of Merrimack, a two cousins Sandra Robertson of San Diego CA, and Barbara Torrell of Canandaigua, NY and Bradenton FL, Ron and Kathy Martin and their children Kristina and Bryant, Ron and Jill Coyne and their children Brian, Eric and Shauna, and Jack and Missy McCaleb and their children J'ana and Andrew, all of whom he considered his own family.

Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday January 7th from 9 AM - 12 noon at the Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack. A funeral service will take place immediately following calling hours with burial to follow at a later date at Oakhill Cemetery in Herkimer NY.

Memorial donations in Jeffery's honor may be made to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Dana Farber Cancer Institute. To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com.