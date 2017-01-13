Obituaries

William B. McNulty

Friday, January 13, 2017

William B. McNulty, 80, of Merrimack, NH and formerly of Norwood, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 28th, 2016 at his home.

Bill was born in Chelsea, MA on September 14, 1936 to the late Raymond and Margaret (Cassidy) McNulty. He was raised and educated in Chelsea, and was a graduate of Chelsea High School.

Bill worked as a service technician for Picker X-Ray for many years before starting his own x-ray service company, Clearview Associates. After he closed his business, he worked for several years in the real estate business before retiring. He was a long time Celtics and Patriots fan and also enjoyed reading and a good card game.

Along with his parents, Bill was also pre-deceased by his wife Elizabeth (Donovan) McNulty to whom he was married for over 55 years, and his sister Mary Donahue.

Surviving members of his family include his two loving daughters and their husbands, Ann Sloane and her husband Steven Sloane of AZ, and Susan Sloane and her husband Ron Sloane of Merrimack, NH; six grandchildren, Brianna Sloane, Sarah Engelking, Samantha Sloane, Stephanie Sloane, Holly Sloane, and Kevin Sloane; one great-granddaughter, Rowan Engelking, and several nieces and nephews.

To honor Williams' wishes, services will be private.

For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 or online at www.lung.org

