Barbara K. Urschel

Friday, February 3, 2017

Barbara K. Urschel, 68 passed away at her home in Merrimack, NH on December 15, 2016, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on September 3, 1948 to Rogerson J. Kelley and Florence W. Kelley (Briggs). She graduated from Ichabod Crane Central High School in Valatie, NY in June 1966. She married Arthur E. Urschel of Albany, NY on July 16, 1970 in Columbus, MS, one day prior to Art's graduation from USAF Pilot Training. From there, Barb and Art began their adventures together through many places including homes in California, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire and Massachusetts and travels around the world. They had two children together; Stephanie Urschel Hall and Benjamin J. Urschel. Barbara worked as a teacher for many years; introducing countless students to the wonders of technology. She also ran her own business as a consultant for corporate aircraft completions. Her work ethic, dedication and attention to detail was noted and appreciated by all who worked with her.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 46 years, Arthur; her daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Dr. Michael J. Hall and her beloved grandchildren, Ryan E., Abigail R. and Sara A. Hall of East Sandwich, MA; her son Benjamin and daughter-in-law Stephanie Poach Urschel of Nashua, NH; her sisters, brother and many other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 6, 2017 in Merrimack, NH. A gathering to celebrate Barb's life will be held on Cape Cod this summer - for more details, please contact the family at s_hall20@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to The Cancer Center at St. Joseph's Hospital, 172 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH 03060.