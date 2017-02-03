Obituaries

Karen E. MacLennan

Friday, February 3, 2017

Karen E. MacLennan, 69, of Merrimack, NH, passed away peacefully on Friday January 27, 2017 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, MA surrounded by her four children.

Karen was born in Boston, MA on March 8, 1947 to the late Lewis and Eda (Schofield) MacLennan. She was raised and educated in Boston and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. She then received her quality engineering degree from Daniel Webster College in Nashua, NH and spent several years working in Nashua at Lockheed Sanders and M/A Com until she retired.

A loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, she is survived by her four children, Christina Bunis and her husband Carl of Merrimack, NH, Deana Tuefferd and her husband Max of Westford, MA, Jeff Tassi and his wife Katie of South Boston, MA, and Andrea Polcaro and her husband Michael of Medford, MA; eight grandchildren, Bobby, Jake, Lyra, Gianna, Alex, Zury, Nikolas, and Taz; two brothers, Fred MacLennan and his wife Janice of Easton, MA, and David MacLennan and his wife Shawn of Orlando, FL, along with several nieces and nephews.

Karen was a strong, independent soul, from the ocean to Disney to Foxwoods, she loved her sense of freedom. Most importantly, Karen loved her children and her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She always filled her home with gifts, love, and joy for all of them. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service was held on Friday, February 3rd at 11:30 am at Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Visiting hours were from 9:30-11:30 am before the service.

For those who wish, memorial donations in Karen's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation - https://donations.diabetes.org.

