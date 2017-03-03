Obituaries

Nancy Joan (Bevers) Grantham

Friday, March 3, 2017

Nancy Joan (Bevers) Grantham passed away Sunday February 26th at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Nancy Jo was born in Seymour IN on January 21, 1938 daughter of the late Joe Clarence and Ida Belle (Mitchell) Bevers. Nancy earned a Bachelor’s degree in education at Ball State College in 1959 and later went on to teach elementary school for a number of years. Nancy Jo was very active member of the United Methodist Church in Westford MA where she was trained as a pastoral counselor and also was a manager for the House of Hope. Most recently she was an active member of the Saint James UMC in Merrimack NH. In her free time she enjoyed and was passionate about playing the piano and organ, reading, writing letters, and puzzles, but most of all being devoted to her family and faith.

Nancy Jo is survived by her husband of 60 years Donald Duane Grantham, four sons Tim Grantham of Franklin MA, Scott Grantham and his wife Lynne of Fallbrook CA, Todd Grantham and his wife Tracy of Charleston SC, Jeff Grantham and his wife Karen of Merrimack NH, a brother Jon Bevers Columbus IN, thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Beside her parents, Nancy Jo is also predeceased by a brother Mark Bevers.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday March 5th from 2-6 PM at the Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack NH. A funeral service will take pl ace on Monday March 6th at 2 PM at St James United Methodist Church in Merrimack NH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Nancy Jo’s honor may be made to the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation, St James UMC Food pantry, or a charity of one’s choice.

