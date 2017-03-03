Obituaries

Kenneth R. LaRocque

Friday, March 3, 2017

Kenneth R. LaRocque, 67, of Derry NH, passed away on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Chicopee, MA on October 28, 1949 to the late Rene and Annette (Deuso) LaRocque. He was raised and educated in Chicopee and was a graduate of Chicopee Comprehensive High School. Continuing his education, Ken earned an Associate’s Degree from Holyoke Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts. He then went on to fulfill his goal of becoming a CPA, and had a distinguished career in executive finance; while also teaching at Rivier College.

Surviving members of his family include his loving wife of 25 years, Peggy (Miner) LaRocque; a son, Kevin LaRocque and his wife Jill (Schumann) LaRocque; two daughters, Karen (LaRocque) Abramson and her husband Matthew Abramson, and Jennifer Jordan; seven granddaughters, Kimberly, Rachael and Katherine Faust, Sydney and Ryleigh LaRocque, and Sara and Ashley Abramson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary (LaRocque) Brown.

Calling hours were held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Tuesday, February 28th from 5 - 8 PM. A funeral service was held in the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, March 1st at 9:30 AM. Burial followed at Last Rest Cemetery, Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack.

For those who wish, memorial donations can be made in Ken’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org

