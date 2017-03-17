Obituaries

Mark Markarian

Friday, March 17, 2017

Mark Markarian, 68 of Merrimack, NH passed away suddenly on March 6, 2017. He was the husband of Carol (Silva) Markarian of 42 years.

He was born in Istanbul, Turkey to the late Der Sarkis and Zivart Markarian. Mark moved to the United States at the age of 17.

He was in the Army National Guard and also worked for Osram Sylvania for 45 years.

Members of his surviving family includes his son Shawn and his wife Lisa and their son Nolan; his daughter Kristina Dionne and her four children, Shea Marquardt and his wife Hillary, Jakob Marquardt, Ashley Dionne and Cory Dionne Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Kayden, Blake and Noah Marquardt, and several brother and sister in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Mark is pre-deceased by his brother Shahap and his aunt and uncle Varsenig and Oscar Asadorian.

Mark played and coached soccer for many years. He was an avid fisherman and everyone enjoyed his fish fries. Other hobbies included playing cards and traveling.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, as he was well liked and respected by many.

Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH on Wednesday March 15, 2017 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mark Markarian Memorial Fund, 73 Bedford Road, Merrimack, NH 03054.

For more info or to sign an online guest register go to www.rivetfuneralhome.com.