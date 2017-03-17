Obituaries

Mark R. Briggs

Friday, March 17, 2017

Mark R. Briggs, 61 of Amherst, NH died Friday March 3, 2017 at his home after a long illness.

He was born in Louisville, KY on a son of the late Robert and Marian (Hoffman) Briggs.

Mark was a graduate of Merrimack High School and also graduated from Plymouth State College. He completed the NH Police Training Academy in the 37th class.

He was a former Merrimack Police officer for 10 years and he retired in 2010 from the MBTA Police Department after 22 years.

Members of his family include his wife of 34 years Lynn Briggs, three sons, Andrew Briggs and his wife Ann, LCPL USMC Stephen Briggs Ret. and Jarad Briggs; a sister Lisa Gray and her husband Lt. Col. US Army Thomas Gray Ret.; Dale Bouton and her husband Jeff; and a nephew Edward Bouton.

Memorial calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH from 4-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at 8 PM. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Central Virginia Horse Rescue, email: rescue@centralvahorserescue.com or phone 434-774-6607

