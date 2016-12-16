Sports Talk

Sports

Friday, December 16, 2016





Merrimack Soccer Club tryouts

Merrimack Soccer Club is part of the Merrimack Youth Association (MYA) soccer program, which is divided into a recreational league and Merrimack SC. As an all-volunteer organization, the Merrimack SC mission is to provide the children of Merrimack the opportunity to gain a high-level of individual and team soccer experience, through New Hampshire Soccer Association (NHSA) certified coaches and professional trainers, in a safe and supportive environment.

Tryout dates are based on player's birth year:

• Boys 2009, 2008 and 2007: Thursday, Jan. 5 from 7-8 p.m., Field No. 1

• Girls 2009, 2008 and 2007: Thursday, Jan. 5 from 7-8 p.m., Field No. 1

• Boys 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, and 2001: Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7-8 p.m., Field No. 1.

• Girls 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, and 2001: Thursday, Jan. 12, from 7-8 p.m., Field No. 1.

All tryouts will be held at the NH Sportsplex located at 68 Technology Dr, Bedford, NH, 03110.

Equipment: Each player participating in tryouts should come with his/her own ball, shin guards, cleats/sneakers, and water. Proper soccer attire is expected - no jeans please.

For more information on the club please visit: www.merrimacksoccerclub.org.

Mulvey helps DWC to victory

Merrimack native Grace Mulvey scored 13 points off the bench for Daniel Webster College on Saturday during an 84-79 triumph in overtime at the expense of Thomas College in overtime at Mario Vagge Gymnasium.

The Eagles (1-8) topped the Terriers (4-5) for the first - and final - all-time meeting between the clubs.

Daniel Webster College is off until Jan. 7 when the Eagles visit Bay Path for a NECC matchup at 1 p.m., and return home Jan. 10 to face Mitchell at 5:30 p.m.