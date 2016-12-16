Sports

Merrimack wrestling takes third place at Milford-Souhegan

Friday, December 16, 2016

Three Merrimack wrestlers won championships in a field of 11 teams from around New England on Saturday at the 25th annual Milford-Souhegan Invitational.

Merrimack finished as the top New Hampshire team at the tournament with three champions - Julien Hovan (138 pounds), Dom Damata (195) and Chad Mason (285).

Hovan's route to victory left no doubt, as the Tomahawks' 138-pounder pinned Coventry's Noah Young in 34 seconds. Merrimack's Brendan Parr took third in the same weight class.

Damata outlasted Milford's Dominic Goulette 2-0 in overtime, before Mason won by fall over Winnacunnet's James Phennicie in the heavyweight title match.

Merrimack received a third-place showing from Andy Almonte at 120 pounds, while Jon Torres claimed fourth at 113 after a pin by Wilton third-place finisher Rudy Schnare.

Winchester (Mass.) took the team championship with 201 points, and was followed in the standings by Coventry (177), Merrimack (122), Milford (109), Manchester Central (97), Winnacunnet (91), White Mountains (86), Manchester Memorial (47), Manchester West (46), Nashua North (35), Souhegan (22) and Wilton (16).

Merrimack 54, Manchester Central 28

The Tomahawks were victorious in their season opener Wednesday, Dec. 7, thanks to six wins by fall.

Andy Almonte (120 pounds), Julien Hovan (138), Brendan Parr (145), Eric Griffin (182), Dominic Damata (195) and Adam Black (220) all scored pins against the Little Green.