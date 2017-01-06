|
Sports
Sports Talk
Friday, January 6, 2017
Tomhawks place 3rd at Nor'Easter Invitational
Six Tomahawks placed in the top four on Friday at the Hollis Brookline Nor'easter Invitational to finish in third place as a team.
Merrimack was led by three runner-up showings from Julien Hovan (138 pounds), Adam Black (220) and Chad Mason (285). Dominic Damata claimed third place at 195 pounds, while Andy Almonte (120) and Kent Dow (126) each took fourth.
Timberlane won the event, while Bishop Guertin placed second.
