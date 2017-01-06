Sports

’Hawks win Chick-fil-A title game; Merrimack takes down Thornton 40-33 en route to second straight crown

Friday, January 6, 2017

Enlarge, Staff photo by TOM KING Merrimack's Ian Cummings loses the ball driving on Thornton Academy's Austin Boudreau while Thornton's Avery McKenzie (35) and Merrimack's Dan McKillop look on during Friday night's Chic-fil-A tourney final at South's Belanger Gym. Enlarge, Staff photo by TOM KING Thornton Academy's John Fogg saves the ball from going out of bounds with Merrimack's Alex Thornton (33) right behind him during Friday's Chic-fil-A final at South's Belanger Gym. Enlarge, Staff photo by TOM KING Thornton Academy's Austin Boudreau, left, and Merrimack's Ian Cummings fight for a loose ball on the Belanger Gym floor during Friday's Chic-fil-A tourney final. Enlarge, Enlarge, Enlarge, Enlarge, Enlarge, Enlarge-



By BEN LEVINE

Correspondent

NASHUA - Things weren't going well for the Merrimack basketball team midway through the third quarter of their finals matchup against Thornton Academy at the Chick-fil-A Nashua Holiday Tournament. The Trojans managed to take a four-point lead while limiting the Tomahawks to zero points through the first six minutes of the quarter.

Then things started going Merrimack's way.

The Tomahawks used a combination of intense defense, strong rebounding, and clutch shooting to pull off a 40-33 win over Thornton Academy. The holiday championship was Merrimack's second straight.

The two teams played evenly through the first half, entering halftime tied at 26. The Trojans ramped up their defensive effort in the third, as the Tomahawks struggled to even get a shot up. However, timely shots by Alex Thornton and a clutch buzzer-beating layup by Zack Lachance cut Merrimack's deficit to one heading into the final frame.

"That was a big spark, there's no doubt about it," said Merrimack coach Tim Goodridge. "We got a lucky break there. They didn't score, they shot a little bit too early, long rebound, and Lachance did a good job. That was a big spark."

It was all Merrimack in the fourth. The Tomahawks didn't allow a single point to the Trojans during the final quarter, forcing the disciplined team from Saco, Maine, to commit a number of turnovers. Clinging to a five-point lead during the final minute, Merrimack's Dan McKillop came up with a clutch steal, while teammate Jared Dyer made a pair of subsequent free throws to secure the victory.

The opponents traded leads seven times during the first half, but the biggest story of the first two quarters happened off the court. Midway through the second, the fire alarms began going off throughout Nashua High School South. The gym was evacuated, and the game resumed after a 20-minute delay.

Rebounding ended up being a major key in the victory, as Merrimack outrebounded their opponent 33-11. Ian Cummings led the effort with 10 rebounds, including four offensive boards.

"That's our strength," Goodridge said. "We've got to rebound the basketball, and I think tonight we did a really good job of limiting them to one shot."

Cummings also led the way offensively for Merrimack with 11 points, all coming in the second quarter. Lachance chipped in nine points and Thornton finished with eight. David Keohan led Thornton with 15 points, while teammate Austin Boudreau's 12 points came entirely from beyond the arc.

Cummings and McKillop earned all-tournament honors for their performance during the week. The pair was joined by Thornton's Keohan, Nashua North's Alonzo Linton, and Nashua South's Kevin Genao.