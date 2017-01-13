Sports

3 MYA wrestlers nab titles at Chelmsford

Friday, January 13, 2017

The Merrimack Youth Wrestling Program competed in the annual Chelmsford Youth Wrestling Tournament held at Chelmsford High School in Chelmsford, Mass., on Jan. 8.

Merrimack brought 16 wrestlers to compete with individual results below.

Kindergartners Andrew Schuster and Tyler Colon both brought home third place medals with Colon landing his first career win. Olivia Dine, K, battled her way to fourth place on the podium.

Emmi Haddad and Collin Schuster, grade 2, both claimed their first career champ crowns. Haddad breezed through her bracket pinning all three opponents. Schuster had one pin on the day.

Second graders, Benjamin Koudriashov and Kael McAloon both took home second place medals with two wins by pin each. Luke Emond, grade 2, fought hard to earn fourth place medal.

Third grader Cayden Dine edged out his opponents in a three-way tie for first place medal. Jackson Meehan and John Regal, grade 2 both brought home third with Meehan taking one pin on the day and Regal bringing home his first career win by points.

Ivey Johnson, grade 4, on return from a season long injury grabbed second place on the podium with two nail-

bitter wins in OT.

Fifth grader, JJ Bright, took second place on the day with two wins by pin. Owen Forrest and Mitchell Krupp, grade 5, took third and fourth place respectively with Forrest bringing home one win on the day by points.

Zachary Maszczak, grade 8, took third place medal with one win by points.

The Merrimack Youth Wrestling Program is part of the Merrimack Youth Association. It strives to provide a safe recreational activity for Merrimack children in grades K-8. The program promotes the sport of wrestling, the world's oldest sport, by providing a safe practice environment, by delivering high quality instruction, and by facilitating tournament competition opportunities. The Program is in its 12th season and currently has 46 wrestlers on its roster.

- Submitted report