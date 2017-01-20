Sports

Merrimack basketball teams split with Bishop Guertin

Friday, January 20, 2017





Boys Basketball

Merrimack 51, Bishop Guertin 31

Ian Cummings had 15 and Owen Ploss 12 to lead eight total scorers for the Tomahawks, who improved to 4-1 on Jan. 10. Joe DeGregorio had a good defensive game to go with five points. Clay Crowell had 16 to lead the Cards.

Merrimack 62, Concord 51

Ian Cummings had 27 points and Alex thornton added 11 on Jan. 13 as the Tomahawks improved to 5-1. Joe DeGregorio hit a couple of key 3-pointers and played well defensively for the locals.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Guertin 65, Merrimack 26

The Cards led 35-13 at the half and never looked back on Jan. 10. Meg Cramb led the winners with 20 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Erin Carney added 18 points. Molly Dee paced the Cards defensively with five steals. The Tomahawks were led by Jolie Jacoby with 10 points.

Merrimack 58, Concord 35

The Tomahawks had eight players in the scoring column on Jan. 13. Abby Yuan led the way with 20 points, while Jenna Chambers added 11 and Jolie Jacoby had eight.

Wrestling

Merrimack 51, Winnacunnet 24

Damian Kocsis had a big night with a pin at 126 for his first varsity win to pace the Tomahawks on Jan. 11.

Other winners for Merrimack included Brendan Parr with a pin at 138, Jacob Newman (pin at 152) and Chad Mason with a 5-3 decision at 285.

Boys Hockey

Merrimack 5, Spaulding 2

The Tomahawks picked up their first win of the Division II season on Jan. 11 after jumping out to a 3-0 first period lead, with Zach Stimeling leading the way with two goals. John Tiano had a goal and two assists while Owen O'Brien had a goal and an assist and Owen Hastings a goal.

Jeff Gerhard and Stephen Licata also had assists while Greg Amato had 37 stops for the Tomahawks.