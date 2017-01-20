Sports

’Hawks edge North, 57-56

Friday, January 20, 2017

By ANDREW SYLVIA

Correspondent

NASHUA - It may sound cliche, but every single basket may change a season.

Just ask the Titans.

Once again, Nashua North fell short in a single-digit defeat at home, this time to the red-hot Merrimack Tomahawks, 57-56.

Merrimack came into the contest on a three-game winning streak and got off to another quick start, negating an early Titan lead on the way to a 26-17 cushion at the half.

That lead came from a blistering perimeter attack brought forth by necessity. Hoping to emulate Bedford's performance earlier this season where the Tomahawks were limited to just 13 points in the entire game, the Titans clogged the paint with a tight zone defense, making Merrimack unable to drive the lane.

Instead, Merrimack found four 3-pointers and several mid-range baskets in a methodical approach, led by 12 points from Ian Cummings.

"There's nowhere to go, so it's kind of hard when they have five guys in there," said Merrimack head coach Tim Goodridge. "As long as we start making shots like we did tonight (other teams) will have doing something like this again."

North's approach was far more fast-paced, and coming out of halftime it brought them back into the game on the heels of several key shots from Alonzo Linton. Just before the middle of the third quarter, a 3-pointer from Shye Durham brought the game back within one and it looked like the Titans would break through.

However, Merrimack was able to slow down the tempo once again, first grabbing more key scores from Cummings and Owen Ploss to close the third quarter and a fourth quarter that saw the Tomahawks hold on to the ball for nearly five of the game's last eight minutes, slowly rebuilding that early lead.

By the final minute of the contest, Merrimack's lead had grown to nine once again.

However, the Titans went on a streak to bring the contest back within a score with 11 seconds left.

One last free throw just a few seconds later from Cummings would seal the lead for good, making a last second 3-pointer from North's Sclyler Boykin academic.

"When the ball goes in a little bit, you're able to create the tempo and in the first half it wasn't going in," said North head coach Steve Lane. "But in the second half it starts going in, we get some free throws, Alonzo gets some shots in and you're able to stretch the floor."

For Merrimack, Cummings ended with 19 points on the night, followed by 18 for Ploss and 10 from Joe DeGregorio. Linton's 15 led the way for the Titans, accompanied by 12 points from a quartet of 3s from Christopher Barrett and Boykin contributing 13.

If a few things went differently this season, North could be 4-2 at this moment. But with this loss and close losses against Salem and Alvirne, Lane believes that his squad will have to produce some better luck if they want any possibility of postseason play.

"I give my kids a lot of credit for playing real hard tonight coming back and not quitting and all that stuff, but the bottom line is we're 1-5," he said.

Over the next week, North will host Dover and Keene before crossing the river for a matchup against South on Jan. 28. For Merrimack, a trip for Exeter on Friday is next, followed by a home game against Londonderry next Wednesday.