Sports

Merrimack girls rout Exeter

Friday, January 27, 2017





Girls Basketball

Merrimack 88, Exeter 38

The Tomahawks (5-4) took home a big win as they were led by Jolie Jacoby with 22 points and Abby Yuan with 14.

Boys Basketball

Exeter 56, Merrimack 53

The Tomahawks (5-2) were outlasted at the buzzer on Friday as the Blue Hawks' Stephen Natola hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the horn to give Exeter (6-1) the win.

Boys Hockey

Merrimack 3, Kingswood 3

The Tomahawks owned a 48-18 advantage in shots on goal, but settled for a tie against the Knights.

Owen O'Brien scored a pair of goals, while Stephen Licata also found the back of the net. Jeff Gerhard, Zack Stimeling and Greg Bourque tallied assists.

Greg Amato provided 15 saves in net for Merrimack.