Merrimack girls rout Exeter
Friday, January 27, 2017
Girls Basketball
Merrimack 88, Exeter 38
The Tomahawks (5-4) took home a big win as they were led by Jolie Jacoby with 22 points and Abby Yuan with 14.
Boys Basketball
Exeter 56, Merrimack 53
The Tomahawks (5-2) were outlasted at the buzzer on Friday as the Blue Hawks' Stephen Natola hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the horn to give Exeter (6-1) the win.
Boys Hockey
Merrimack 3, Kingswood 3
The Tomahawks owned a 48-18 advantage in shots on goal, but settled for a tie against the Knights.
Owen O'Brien scored a pair of goals, while Stephen Licata also found the back of the net. Jeff Gerhard, Zack Stimeling and Greg Bourque tallied assists.
Greg Amato provided 15 saves in net for Merrimack.
