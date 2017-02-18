Sports

Merrimack Youth Wrestling flexes muscle at Queen City Classic

Saturday, February 18, 2017





Some 22 members of the Merrimack Youth Wrestling Program competed in the recent annual Queen City Classic with the following results:

Kindergartner Andrew Schuster took third place on the podium with a win by points and one extremely narrow loss in OT.

Ryan Marone, grade one, captured a fourth place medal while second grader Liam Newman breezed through his bracket pinning all of his opponents and taking first place.

Benjamin Koudriashov, Collin Schuster, Rhys Dewar, all second graders, all finished second with Koudriashov winning two by pin and Schuster with one win by pin. Dewar wrestled up in a higher age bracket and still had two wins by points.

Second graders Kael McAloon and Aiden Kennedy both took third place with McAloon completing one win by pin.

Micah Dodds and Luke Emond, grade two, both took fourth place medals.

Third grader Jackson Meehan took a second with one win by pin. Cayden Dine and John Regal, both grade three, took third place, each winning one by pin. Dine narrowly lost one of his matches by a single point.

Fourth-grader Ivey Johnson took second place and completed one win by pin

Mitchell Krupp, grade five, brought home a second place medal with one win by pin.

Fifth grader Owen Forrest battled his way to fourth place falling in a close match in the final round.

Brothers J.J. Bright, grade five and Liam Bright, grade two, both captured first place titles. Liam Bright pinned all of his opponents while J.J. Bright had one pin on the day and two by points.

Seventh grader Hunter Adams notched his first win of the season to finish third.

Eighth graders Aiden Hanning and Zachary Maszczak each pinned everyone en route to first place. Hanning wrestled up in one of his matches against an opponent that outweighed him by 40 pounds and still took the win by pin.

Anson Dewar had two wins by pin to finish in second place. His one loss on the day was very narrow in overtime.