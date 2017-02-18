Sports

Clippers top; Hawks to remain unbeaten

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Portsmouth 62, Merrimack 51

Ian Cummings poured in 22 points, but the Clippers held off a fourth-quarter push from the Tomahawks to remain undefeated. Danny McKillop added 14 points and Owen Ploss chipped in 10 for the Tomahawks (9-3). Portsmouth junior Cody Graham notched the 1,000th point of his career in the fourth quarter for the Clippers (14-0).

Wrestling

Merrimack 39, Goffstown 33

The Tomahawks were held tight in a home match but took care of business at the end on Feb. 8.

Winning for Merrimack were Mark Slade by a 7-4 decision at 106, Kent Dow by pin at 126, Julien Hovan by pin at 132, Eric Theriault by pin at 138, Sam Serrentino by pin at 145, Adam Black by pin at 220, and Chad Mason won by forfeit at 285.

The Tomahawks will head to the NHIAA Division II Championships on Saturday at ConVal.

Boys Hockey

Spaulding 2, Merrimack 1

Dennis Rattunde made 20 saves in net on Saturday, but the Tomahawks fell to 5-7-1 on the season. John Tiano accounted for the Merrimack goal off an Owen Hastings assist.