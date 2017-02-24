Sports

Merrimack hockey wins pair of games

Friday, February 24, 2017





Merrimack 4, Goffstown 1

Owen Hastings and Owen O’Brien each scored a pair of goals on Saturday to lead the Tomahawks past the Grizzlies at home.

O’Brien also tallied an assist, while John Tiano had an assist as well. Merrimack celebrated Senior Night and honored its six seniors: Hastings, O’Brien, Tiano, Jeff Gerhard, Remy Tupper and Alec Bronchuk.

Merrimack 5, Oyster River 4

The Tomahawks inched out a win on the road in overtime. Merrimack’s goal scorers were John Tiano who netted two goals, Owen O’Brien put in two including the game winner, and Jeff Gerhardt added the other goal. The 7-8-1 Tomahawks get right back into action Wednesday night against Belmont-Gilford at West Side Arena.