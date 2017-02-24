Sports

Hawks wrestle to 2nd in D-II

Friday, February 24, 2017

By TOM KING

Staff Writer

PETERBOROUGH – Merrimack High School wrestling co-coach Tim McMahon was feeling anxious just after Saturday’s Division II championship matches had wrapped up.

He approached the scorers table but was told “not yet” when wondering about the final team scores.

His patience was rewarded, as the Tomahawks found out a little while later that they had their highest finish ever, edging Bishop Guertin 174-172 for second after Windham, as many expected, won the Division II title going way with 215.5 points.

Milford was fourth at 159. As for the other locals, Hollis Brookline finished seventh with 100 points and Souhegan was eighth with 65.5.

“You know, the key is that the guys who were supposed to be on the podium made it to the podium,” McMahon said. “But the bigger key was that a lot of guys filled

in some spots.”

The Tomahawks won only one state title but garnered three seconds, two thirds, two fourths and three fifths.

“We had three starters who got hurt in the last two weeks and we had to go in with backups today, and all those backups went out and placed,” McMahon said.

McMahon was talking about wrestlers like Griffin Ostrom who finished fifth at 145, and first-year wrestler Mark Slade who took fourth at 106. But what also helped the ’Hawks was a title by Julien Hovan at 132 as he rallied to beat Winnacunnet’s Mark Cooney by fall at 2:17.

Also, the ’Hawks got big runner-up showings from Kent Dow at 126, Eric Theriault at 138 and Chad Mason at 285. Theriault’s win as a third seed knocking off second seed Alex Morrow of Windham was seen as big. So was Hovan’s rally.

“I was slow at first,” Hovan said. “But then I realized I was down and had to go for it.”

“We knew it was going to be a tough match with Julien,” McMahon said. “He’s a real funky wrestler. Sometimes he gets in trouble, but when push comes to shove, Julien finds a way to win. He’s beaten some of the best kids in the state this year.”

The Jaguars won their second straight crown with six titles. The Cards, meanwhile, who at one point looked good for second, were buoyed by a title by Dan Franco, who beat Winnacunnet’s Tyler Mallet 13-1 at 145.

BG also suffered tough losses in the finals at 152 and 160, but those seconds brought in valuable points. In the former, Jacob Bue was halted from winning his third straight title by Manchester West’s Markus Joseph 7-5 in overtime after leading 5-3 in the third; in the latter Milford’s Kyle Faucher-Clancy recorded a title win by fall at 2:54 over Guertin’s Hunter McLaughlin.

The Cards, though, had another second by Mitch Lachs at 182 – he fell to Milford’s George Horta by fall in 53 seconds – and valuable thirds from Anthony Sanchez at 113 and Steve Bouchard at 126.

“I’m very, very proud of the kids,” Guertin coach Paul Rousseau said. “The kids never gave up, and I thought we did a lot better than we figured. We’ve got 11 kids getting medals, that’s outstanding. I was happy for Franco, and I feel real bad for Jacob Bue. It would have been his third.”

There was joy in the Milford ranks.

“We had a good tournament,” Spartan coach Dana Bourassa said. “Well above our expectations. We wrestled great, I’m proud of the kids.”

Faucher-Clancy’s win was emotional as his father, Joe, an assistant coach, was a 1994-95 state champion.

“They were completely different wrestlers in terms of technique,” Bourassa said, “but this is Kyle’s day.”

“I just had to go right after (McLaughlin),” Faucher-Clancy said. “I had to keep pushing.”

Dominic Goulette (second, 195), Matt DiGiosio (third, 106), and Ricky DeBernardo (third, 152) were other big Spartan keys.

The Cavaliers and Sabers went without any title winners but had wrestlers in the finals. HB’s Cam Dreyer fell to Windham’s Riley Millette in 57 seconds at 113 and Clem Sherwood made it to the 220 finals before falling to Windham’s Michael Furey in a pin at 1:35.

But the Cavs also got third from Zach Brickner at 145 and Sam St. Pierre at 160 to bolster their points.

The Sabers had a shot at a title at 106, but James Raiser lost by fall in 5:14 in a back-and-forth match to Windham’s Peyton Sills in the finals. Vic Ceballos (third, 132) and Sam Theriault (fourth, 113) were other top Sabers.

The top five in each weight class advance to next Saturday’s Meet of Champions. And locally, the ‘Hawks ended up with the most depth.

“It was,” McMahon said, “a hell of a day.”