MYA partakes in Middle School Meet of Champs

Friday, March 3, 2017





Merrimack competed in the annual NH Middle School Meet of Champions Wrestling Tournament held at Londonderry High School on Feb. 19.

Merrimack Middle School placed fourth in the school division.

Merrimack brought ten wrestlers to compete with individual results below.

Mitchell Krupp, 95 pounds, and Anthony Almonte, 67 pounds, fought hard in their respective brackets against each of their two opponents.

Owen Forrest, 67 pounds, took third on the day with one win by points.

JJ Bright, 89 pounds, took third place on the podium with three wins by points on the day.

Cam Wheeler, 176 pounds, fought hard against his two opponents narrowly losing one match by a single point.

Anthony Maglio, 88 pounds, completed one win by pin on the day.

Alex Griffin, 169 pounds, completed one win by points.

Zach Maszczak, 154 pounds, finished in fourth place with one win by pin and one by points.

Anson Dewar, 118 pounds, grabbed first place medal pinning two of his opponents and the third win by points.

Aiden Hanning, 136 pounds, took home first place on the podium also with two pins and one by technical fall due to a commanding lead by points.

With their placements in this New Hampshire State tournament, Aiden Hanning, Anson Dewar, Zachary Maszczak, JJ Bright and Owen Forrest all qualified to compete in the Youth New England Championships held in Salem, Mass., in March.

The Merrimack Youth Wrestling Program is part of the Merrimack Youth Association. It strives to provide a safe recreational activity for Merrimack children in grades K-8.

The program promotes the sport of wrestling, the world’s oldest sport, by providing a safe practice environment, by delivering high quality instruction, and by facilitating tournament competition opportunities.