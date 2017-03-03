Sports

Hovan places 2nd at MOCs

Friday, March 3, 2017





By HECTOR LONGO

Correspondent

NASHUA – A year ago at the Meet of Champions it was two-and-barbecue for Merrimack’s Julien Hovan.

The 132-pound junior spent Saturday showing the Granite State’s wrestling elite that this time around, he belonged.

The Division II champ and No. 2 seed raced all the way to the finals before dropping a tough, 5-0, decision to Division I champion A.J. Pagliaruilo of Bedford.

“I’ve improved,” Hovan said after he moved to 30-4 on the season and 60-22 in his career. “(Pagliaruilo) is just super solid. Every move I throw at him, he resists it. The top three was my goal. I felt good, energized, and I tried to bring it all the way to the finals.

“With my style, I think I have a chance (to place at New Englands). (To beat Pagliaruilo there), I have to be better than perfect.

Dom Damata placed fourth at 195 pounds, just missing the trip to New Englands, as the top three from each weight class advanced. Andy Almonte (126 pounds) and Chad Mason (285 pounds) wound up in sixth place in their respective brackets.