Merrimack falls in OT, just misses playoffs

Friday, March 3, 2017





By TOM KING

Staff Writer

MANCHESTER – They were 40 seconds from being somewhat in the driver’s seat for one of the final tournament spots in Divison II.

But after a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to Belmont-Gilford at West Side Arena on Feb. 22, the Merrimack High School boys hockey team was kicked to the curb.

The Tomahawks, thanks to Harrison Parent’s controversial power play game-winner at 3:19 of the sudden death extra session, finish the regular season at 7-9-1. Lebanon-Stevens, Spaulding and Portsmouth-Newmarket are all 8-8 and narrowly edged Merrimack for the final spots in the Division II playoffs.

“There’s nothing you can tell them,” Merrimack coach Matt Davis said following the Feb. 22 loss. “We’ve had a lot of adversity this season. … It’s tough, but we made mistakes that put us in this situation, so it’s not as if things were out of our control.”

Those mistakes included a whopping 10 penalties, including three in the third and one in the overtime. Gassed from winning an overtime game at Oyster River the previous contest, the Tomahawks were close to surviving Feb. 22, but the Bulldogs’ Alex Muthersbaugh poked one just past Merrimack goalie Greg Amato with just 40 ticks remaining in regulation on the power play to tie it 3-3.

Amato played a whale of a game with 30 saves, but then another Tomahawk penalty in OT gave B-G an edge. Parent flipped it in the air and the puck apparently bounced into the corner of the goal, although Amato and other Tomahawks didn’t agree. Either way, game over.

“I heard it right from the ref (Gary Young), and I respect him,” Davis said. “He’s reffed at a high level. But that all could have been avoided if we didn’t have all the penalties. It’s dumb penalities, and that hurts everybody.”

“We didn’t quit,” Bulldogs coach Dave Saball said. “We weren’t playing our game for a lot of it but we finally got it together.”

Saball’s team at 13-3-1, has no such tournament angst in Division III. But it overcame deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, plus losing its starting goalie, Cody Hodgins, to a shoulder injury when Merrimack’s Jeff Gerhard barreled into him while scoring on a breakaway for the game’s first goal at 4:51 (assist to Greg Bourque).

The Bulldogs tied it at 12:50 on Parent’s first goal, assisted by Ethan Becker.

Merrimack went back up 2-1 on Isaiah Kepnes’ power play goal at 3:25 of the second, assisted by Owen Hastings and Regan Sedlar. Back came the ‘Dogs with a power play score of their own, Hunter Dupuis’ breakaway, before Cam Jarvi put Merrimack back on top, 3-2, at 12:22, Gerhard with the assist. B-G’s backup netminder Bailey Defosie finished with 13 stops.

The ‘Hawks held that lead for the next 16:48. They just needed 40 seconds more. And now they wait.

“I hope it’s a learning experience for them,” Davis said. “These were all avoidable circumstances we got put in.”