Sports

Pinkerton knocks off Merrimack girls hoop

Friday, March 10, 2017





By Andrew Sylvia

Correspondent

DERRY – When No. 7 Merrimack and No. 2 Pinkerton met earlier this year, only one basket separated the teams. That wasn’t the case on Saturday night, but one could have figured otherwise if not watching the scoreboard.

Pinkerton advanced to the NHIAA Division I semifinals following the Astros’ 46-40 home win against Merrimack.

For most of the evening, the contest was a tight, back-and-forth affair, with the tempo slowly building over the first half.

Pinkerton went into the break with a tenuous 17-16 lead, but momentum switched back and forth between the two sides.

That’s when Pinkerton head coach Lani Buskey reminded her players that they were the second seed in this tournament and they could take control of this game.

“I told them at halftime, ‘We’re beating ourselves more than Merrimack is beating us right now,’ ” Buskey said. “Merrimack was playing good defense. They’re a good team, but most of the turnovers were our own fault.”

Coming out of the half, the Astros went on a 9-0 run, transforming the game from a tense neck-and-neck showdown to a more open contest, with Merrimack frantically trying to close the gap.

The Tomahawks (10-10) brought the gap back down to five as the tempo continued at a frenetic pace, but they couldn’t fully wrest momentum away from the Astros (17-2). Merrimack could not convert a single field goal in the second half until only 1:20 left in the game, sending Pinkerton to the foul line 11 times as the seconds began to tick away.

“We like to play that speed, but I think naturally when you go that speed, there are going to be turnovers,” Merrimack head coach Courtney Cheetham said. “We got some looks we wanted, we just weren’t hitting our shots.”

Merrimack’s Jolie Jacoby drained a pair of 3s within the final minute to bring the game back within reach, but it would prove too little, too late.

Madison Mahoney led the Astros with 14 points in the win, followed by Brooke Kane’s 10. Kane also contributed 11 rebounds.

Jacoby scored 11 points to lead all Merrimack scorers. She was joined by Sabrina Johnson and Jenna Chambers, who each added 10 points in the losing effort.

The Tomahawks defeated 10th-seeded Manchester Centrail in the preliminary round. Johnson paced the Merrimack offense with a team-high 12 points.