Hawks march on; Defense paces Merrimack past South for 48-38 prelim win

Friday, March 10, 2017

By TOM KING

MERRIMACK – Before the season started, Merrimack High School boys basketball coach Tim Goodridge said that if he could turn some football players on his team into basketball players, he’d be in business.

Why bother? The football mentality is working just fine for the No. 6, 13-6 Tomahawks. At least it was on Tuesday night, when defense ruled in a 48-38 suffocation of 10th-ranked Nashua South in the preliminary round of the Division I tournament.

“These kids have really bought into that we have to defend if we’re going to beat anybody,” Goodridge said. “That’s just our style. We’re not an offensive explosion. I felt they executed the game plan really well tonight.”

But not at first, when the Panthers jumped out to leads of 7-0 and 9-2 during the first three minutes. You never would have thought that South, leading 11-9 after one, would be held to a single Kevin Genao free throw in the second quarter. The good news for the Panthers (8-11) was they trailed just 15-12 at the half.

“Two very good defensive teams,” South coach Nate Mazerolle said. “If you were looking for pretty basketball, this wasn’t the place. Yeah, defense rules.”

It was ugly at times, it was grinding at times. But when Tomahawks’ junior Owen Ploss buried two 3-pointers in the third quarter, his team was able to breathe, leading 28-19 after three.

The closest the Panthers got the rest of the way was 39-32 after a Richie Mercado trey with 1:50 to play. Now it’s on to face third seed Bedford (15-3) for the ’Hawks in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Ploss had 16 points for the ‘Hawks, who were led by Ian Cummings’ 18. On the South side, Genao was held to 15 and Mercado managed 10. That’s it for double figure scorers for both teams, while Max Osgood added eight for South and Joe DeGregorio nine for Merrimack.

“(Ploss) hit some big shots, and he’s capable of doing that,” Goodridge said. “It was a huge boost for us.”

And finally blended some offense with the ‘Hawks’ stifling defense.

“That’s us,” Goodridge said. “We’re blue collar, we had to grind it all night. It’s been the story of our season all year. If we could execute something on offense. …”

They’ll have to against the Bulldogs, who beat Merrimack 50-13 in early January, a score that certainly raised some eyebrows.

“I’,m not saying we can beat them, but I don’t think we’re going to go in there and score 13 points,” Goodridge said. “Defensively we’ve been solid all year; offense has been a challenge for us.”

Meanwhile, the postseason has been a challenge for the Panthers, four years without a tourney win.

“As I told the seniors, it’s just been a tough stretch for us,” Mazerolle said. “They never had an opportunity to win a playoff game in four years. Just never got one. And that bothers me the most.”