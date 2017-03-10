Sports

Locals compete at New Englands

Friday, March 10, 2017





A group of Merrimack residents recently put their skills on display at the New England Championships in their respective sports.

Indoor Track

Fischer takes second in 2-mile run

Merrimack native and Bishop Guertin freshman

Caroline Fischer applied some serious pressure, but was just short of claiming a New England championship in the 2-mile run on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Facility in Roxbury, Mass.

Fischer was edged by Exeter junior Jacqueline Gaughan, who crossed the finish line at 10 minutes and 40.7 seconds. Fischer was right behind her at 10:41.29.

Merrimack’s Bailey Carrillo finished 20th in the 1,000 meters with a time of 3:09.17, while the 4x800-meter relay team of Devin Crowley, Andrew Peyton, Robert Sawdey and Ben Sweesy crossed the finish line in 21st with a time of 8:45.11.

Wrestling

Hovan goes 1-2 in first trip to New Englands

Merrimack junior and Division II 132-pound champion Julien Hovan opened the New England Championships at Providence, R.I, with a 16-0 technical fall of Ludlow’s Cesar Alvan, but was eliminated from podium contention after consecutive 4-1 defeats to Mt. Masnfield’s Daniel Bliss and Mashwood’s Kyle Glidden.