Sports

MYA sends 6 to New Englands

Friday, March 17, 2017





Merrimack Youth Association recently sent six qualifiers to compete in the 11th annual Youth New England Wrestling Championship Tournament.

Aiden Hanning takes champ title and Anson Dewar third place medal against the most intense competition in New England.

The Merrimack Youth Wrestling Program competed in the Youth New England Wrestling Championship Tournament held in Salem, Mass., on March 11-12. This tournament is known as “the most competitive youth wrestling tournament in New England,” drawing the best talent from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine. In order to qualify, wrestlers must have placed in their respective home state championship tournaments.

The level of competition found in this tournament is unparalleled with an alumni resume featuring numerous high school state and New England champions and place finishers, as well as collegiate All-Americans. Those wrestlers who place at “New Englands” represent a “who’s who” in New England wrestling circles. Merrimack’s own Aiden Hanning, grade 8, stepped into that elite group by taking first place on the podium in the 136-pound weight class. He dominated throughout the day pinning three of his four opponents.

Eighth grader, Anson Dewar also competed in the tournament against brutally tough competition in the Middle School 118-pound bracket. He battled his way to third place with six matches on the day, pinning three of his opponents and winning one by technical fall. His only blemish on the day was falling to one contender who eventually placed first in the bracket. Dewar also entered this elite group in a career first place on a “New Englands” podium.

Rookie eighth grader, Zachary Maszczak capped his stellar season off with hard fights in both of his two matches on the day in the 154-pound bracket. One of which was a loss by a mere two points. He impressed many people starting the season with absolutely no wrestling experience. He went on to win many matches throughout including placing at states to earn a spot to compete at his very first New Englands. We look forward to what he will surely accomplish in high school.

Third graders Cayden Dine and Jackson Meehan qualified for the Intermediate (grade 3 & 4) division with Dine competing in the 77lb bracket and Meehan in 88. Dine plowed through his first two opponents, pinning the first and winning in a decision by points in the second. He narrowly fell in his third match to the wrestler who eventually finished third in his bracket. Meehan won one match by pin on the day.

Fifth grader Owen Forrest qualified for the Novice (grade 5 & 6) division with their finishes in the NH State Championship Tournament. He competed well but failed to place in the challenging event.

The Merrimack Youth Wrestling Program is part of the Merrimack Youth Association. It strives to provide recreational activity for Merrimack children in grades K-6. The program promotes the sport of wrestling, the world’s oldest sport, by providing a safe practice environment, by delivering high quality instruction, and by facilitating tournament competition opportunities. The Program is in its 11th season and currently has 40 wrestlers on its roster.