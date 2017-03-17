Sports

Hawks fall in quarters

Friday, March 17, 2017

By TOM KING

Staff Writer

BEDFORD – Don’t invite the Merrimack High School boys basketball team to any get-togethers, you may have trouble getting the Tomahawks to leave.

You see, the ’Hawks don’t know when to say when. The Bedford Bulldogs couldn’t get them to give up on their season on Friday night in the Division I quarterfinals, although eventually time ran out on the ’Hawks to the tune of a 47-41 Bulldog win.

“They don’t go away,” Bedford coach Mark Elmendorf said. “They’re tough, they beat us on the backside a couple of times…They’re good. But I’m proud of the way we played. This (reaching the semis) was one of our goals all year.”

“It’s a credit to these kids, they played like that all year long,” Merrimack coach Tim Goodridge said, his sixth-ranked team done after a 16-7 year overall. “They scrap, they hustle, they just can’t finish sometimes.”

Or give in to the idea that they are finished. Third-seed Bedford (16-3), which will take on Spaulding on Monday in the semis at UNH, had leads of 19-7 and 26-15 in the first half. But when the Bulldogs went into the half, they were up just 19-15.

Then a 7-0 run made it 26-15. Oh, but the never-say-die Tomahawks were within 32-28 after three periods and when Ian Cummings (10 points) grabbed a loose rebound and put it in with 2:18 to play, Merrimack was down just 39-37.

But Bedford, led by Max Chartier’s career high 25 points, was a satisfactory 7 of 11 from the line down the stretch. The ’Hawks could only get within four the rest of the way, 43-39 with 30.6 ticks left and 45-41 with 20.6 left. Both times Chartier free throws squelched those efforts.

“Max is the man,” Elmendorf said. “He’s a great player, great kid. … The kids just played smart at the end, I thought.”

Goodridge had his best defender, Joe DeGregorio, on Chartier. But it was tough.

“Joe did a great job on him,” Goodridge said. “But the kid’s just a nice basketball player, he hit some big shots for them tonight.”

That was the Tomahawks’ problem, they couldn’t get any consistency with big shots. Owen Ploss had two 3s in the second that helped bring them back and finished with 11. But as they knew coming in, they needed more scoring.

“We missed a lot of layups, but they’re great kids,” Goodridge said. “They care, they compete. They’ll be fine in life if they ahead and work like that.

“It just seems like we couldn’t get over the hump. We couldn’t get that one big play to get over the hump. That’s high school basketball.’’

That’s the difference sometimes between a win and a loss, a break here or there.

“We defended well. Just not enough offense. If we could figure that out we’d be pretty darn good.”

And with those words, Goodridge and the ’Hawks had to do something they’re not used to doing. They had to go away – for the season.