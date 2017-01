Guns in schools: No-win situation Friday, December 30, 2016 It's the law, but that doesn't make it sen­sible: If you have a license to carry a con­cealed weapon, you can legally bring it into a school. The theory behind … Curious case of criminal justice in New Hampshire legislature Friday, December 30, 2016 Under the heading "Please Tell Us This is Re­ally About Montana," we bring you this piece of in­formation from our state Legislature via a press re­lease from a group called … Letter to the Editor Friday, December 30, 2016 'Wonderful' way to usher in the Christmas spirit To the Editor: Donna Reed, Jimmy Stewart and Dennis Markaverich have done it again! The showing of "It's a Wonder­ful Life" on … More from the Cabinet